In 2019, why many sitting MPs may not make the cut

New Delhi, July 14: There is hectic activity in the BJP which is already in poll mode for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. As part of its strategy in fielding winning candidates, there is a chance that many sitting MPs may not make the cut.

Last month a survey started on the NaMo application in which a feedback was sought on how the people rated their elected representatives. In addition to this the BJP is also seeking feedback from the people a strategy known as crowd sourcing.

Going by the current feedback, several sitting MPs may not be fielded again. There is a chance that nearly 10 to 15 per cent may not get a second chance in 2019, sources tell OneIndia.

The list may become bigger as the party is also unlikely to field candidates who have crossed the age of 75. At a recent meeting of the BJP held in Haryana, this was an issue that was discussed at length. At least 100 names came up for consideration and as things stand these persons may not be given tickets in 2019, sources also said.

The states where the BJP found the MPs to be most vulnerable are Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The source said that there is no finality as yet on this issue as of now. The under-performing MPs have been given a deadline of 6 months to pull up their act, failing which they will dropped from the 2019 race.

The party is however serious about the age rule. In case this is implemented then the likes of L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi are likely to be left out of the race. The others who have crossed 75 years include, Karia Munda, Shanta Kumar, Hukumdeo Narayan, Kalraj Mishra, Lila Dharbahi Vaghela, Bhuwan Khanduri and Ram Tahal Chaudhary.