In 2014 elections at Jharkhand, J&K parties collected funds to tune of Rs 159 crore

New Delhi, Nov 21: The total funds that the 18 political parties collected during the elections held at Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand in 2014 was Rs 159.46 crore.

Funds collected by the parties at the Central Headquarters was Rs 128.46 crore and expenditure was Rs 77.85 crore. Jharkhand State Units spent Rs 12.46 crore while the J&K state units spent Rs 1.11 crore says an analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

IUML, JKNPP, AITC, AIFB and BSP are the only parties that declared no funds collected either at the central or at the state unit level despite contesting elections.

AIFB, IUML, JDU, JKNPP, AITC and SHS are the only parties that have incurred no expenditure either at the central or at the state unit level despite contesting elections.

Political Parties that contested in Jharkhand and J&K Assembly Elections, 2014, spent the highest, Rs 43.18 crore on publicity, followed by Rs 35.12 crore on lumpsum amount paid to candidates, Rs 33.75 crore on travel expenses and Rs 9.92 crore on other/miscellaneous expenses.

Expenditure on publicity is 35.40 per cent of the overall expenditure declared under various heads. Expenditure on lumpsum amount paid to candidates is 28.79 per cent of the overall expenditure declared under various heads.

SHS, AIFB and JDU are the only parties that declared no expenses incurred under the four heads.

What parties are required to submit:

Political parties are required to submit a statement of election expenditure to the Election Commission of India (ECI) within 75 days of completion of Assembly Elections.

The expenditure statement contains details of the total amount received as funds in the form of cash, cheques and demand drafts and the total amount spent under various heads.

The expenditure statement contains information on the amount spent on the following heads at the central and state levels by the party:

Publicity

Travel expenses

Other expenses

Expenditure towards candidates

Political parties submit these statements providing information of funds collected and spent between announcement and completion of elections. This period could be between 3 weeks to 3 months based on the notification issued by the Election Commission.

Observations of ADR

The complete election expenditure statements of NCP, JDS, RSP and JMM are not available in the public domain despite contesting elections, with a total delay of more than four years and eight months. This is in violation of the Supreme Court judgment dated 4th April, '96 (Common Cause vs. Union of India), directing the Election Commission to create a format for the recognised parties to submit their statements.

4 National Parties AITC, INC, BJP and CPI delayed the submission of their election expenditure statements for Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir State Assembly Elections, 2014 by 107 days, 113 days, 130 days and 186 days respectively. BJP formed the government in both Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir at the end of the assembly elections in 2014.