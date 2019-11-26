In 20 days, Devendra Fadnavis has resigned twice as Maharashtra Chief Minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 26: In barely 20 days, Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra twice. On November 8, he resigned as the CM owing to an impasse with the Shiv Sena refusing to support the BJP.

However after he resigned, Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister. The Governor had asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until an alternative arrangement could be made.

However President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, following which Fadnavis changed his Twitter bio from caretaker CM to Maharashtra Sevak.

Taking oath in name of Sonia shows Sena’s helplessness says Fadnavis after resigning as Maha CM

However in a strange twist of events, Fadnavis took over as CM on Saturday. He was sworn in as CM with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. On Tuesday, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test to be held on Wednesday, Fadnavis announced that he was resigning as he did not have the numbers.

He made the announcement just an hour after Ajit Pawar of the NCP resigned as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court had earlier in the day ordered that a floor test be conducted in Maharashtra on November 27. The court said that the floor test be conducted by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Making the announcement, Fadnavis said that in the elections a clear majority was given to the Mahayuti. The BJP for a maximum of 105 seats. We contested with the Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because we won 70 per cent of the seats we contested.

The Shiv Sena had said before the elections that they will go with anyone who gives them the post of Chief Minister. Shiv Sena bargained from day one and we kept clarifying that we never promised the CM's post to them.

Three different parties, whose ideologies do not match are forming the government. The agenda is to keep the BJP out of power, Fadnavis also said. Fadnavis also said that the BJP does not have the majority and hence he was stepping down. The BJP will not indulge in horse trading, he also said.

Maharashtra govt formation: Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM ahead of floor test

Whoever will form the government, I wish them all the best. But it would be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinion. The hunger for power is such that the Shiv Sena is even ready to ally with Sonia Gandhi, Fadnavis further added.

We had taken the position that we will not break anyone or indulge in horse trading. The new government will be buried under its own burden. The leaders of the Shiv Sena took oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi and this shows their helplessness. The BJP will work as an effective opposition. I doubt this three wheeler government will be stable. The BJP will work as an effective opposition and raise its voice for the people of Maharashtra, Fadnavis also said at the presser.