All in 15 min, Trump tours Sabarmati Ashram, spins Bapu's Charkha, gifted 'Three Wise Monkeys'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Trump and Melania tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram which Gandhi used during his stay. This is the first Ashram in India which was established by Gandhi on the banks of of Sabarmati River after his return from South Africa.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also wrote a message in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram. "To my great friend Prime Minister Naredra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit," Trump wrote.

Modi also gifted a nine-inch tall marble memento of the 'Three Wise Monkeys' to his US counterpart.

The three wise monkeys are a Japanese pictorial maxim, embodying the proverbial principle "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil". The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance.

The Trump couple and Modi then left separately to Motera Cricket Stadium where 'Namaste Trump' event will be held.

Trump reached Ahmedabad at 11.37 am for the first leg of his India visit.