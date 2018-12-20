  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Imran Khan's remarks on Kashmir demonstrate Pakistan’s duplicity: India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: India on Thursday strongly objected to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on civilians' deaths during violence in Jammu and Kashmir last week as expressions of "insincerity and duplicity."

    Imran Khan

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan will do better to mind its own business and focus on its "messy" internal affairs.
    "The statements coming out from their side demonstrate their insincerity and duplicity," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

    Also Read Pak trying to revive terrorism in Punjab, fuelling unrest in Kashmir: Rajnath

    Following the death of seven civilians during clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, Khan tweeted "Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces. Only dialogue & not violence & killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India's human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment."

    In his briefing, Kumar reiterated India's demand that Pakistan stop allowing its territory to be used by terror groups and terrorists and exporting terrorism to other countries. "No action is being taken on that," he said.

    Also Read Imran Khan condemns civilian killings in Pulwama, vows to take up issue with UN

    "On the other hand, they have sometimes the gumption to comment on the internal affairs of a neighbouring country. I think it will be better if their mind their own business and look at their internal affairs which are in a mess," the spokesman said.

    On December 15, seven civilians were killed and several more injured when security forces opened fire on local residents who tried to disrupt a joint operation by the army and police in Pulwama district, during which three militants and a soldier also died. The killing of civilians in Sirnoo village triggered several protests in Pulwama, and people blocked roads at several places.

    Read more about:

    pakistan pulwama india

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 21:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue