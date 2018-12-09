  • search
    Imran Khan our best bet to resolve Kashmir issue: Former RAW chief, Dulat

    New Delhi, Dec 9: India's former intelligence chief, A S Dulat feels that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan is the best bet to resolve the Kashmir issue.

    The former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing said that Khan may be a puppet at the hands of the ISI or army, but we need to give him time and a chance to prove his intentions. He was speaking at a session on the wisdom of spies during the Military Literature Festival at Chandigarh.

    Also Read | Will not allow Pakistan to be treated like a 'hired gun' to fight someone else's war: Imran

    We feel he is a puppet, but he is a self-respecting man. Don't push him into a corner. He can change things in the sub-continent. Musharraf was the villain of Kargil, but there has not been a more reasonable leader in Pakistan in 30 years. It is said that once he disappeared a lot less was done for ties between India and Pakistan, Dulat also said.

    Talks are the only way forward for both nations. I would even suggest an institutional arrangement between the intelligence agencies of both countries, he added.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:45 [IST]
