Fake video on Indian Police pogrom against Muslims deleted by Imran Khan

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday deleted all the three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely claimed that Police was carrying out a pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Imran Khan's tweet to backfired today as he highlight calling "Indian Police's pogrom against Muslims" and ended up tagging a seven-year-old video of police brutality from Bangladesh. He falsely claimed that Police was carrying out a pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to the old video of Bangladesh.

Imran's tweets were posted after an angry mob today evening vandalised Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. This town in Pakistan is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Imran was asked to intervene by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and to rescue the Sikh devotees from the Gurudwara.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tweets an old video of violence from Bangladesh and says, 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP.' pic.twitter.com/6SrRQvm0H9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

The series of tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan PM purportedly showed police violence on Muslims, captioned on, "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

Later, the Pakistan Prime Minister deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline.

India condemns attack at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak, MEA call upon govt to take immediate action

Regarding the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan India has condemned the act and the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Strong action must be taken against miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara & attacked members of minority Sikh community. In addition, Govt of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect & preserve sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara."