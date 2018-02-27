Improving infrastructure is at the center of govt's priorities: Jaitley

At the India-Korea Business Summit, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said rural infrastructure must be improved in order to bring about a change in 'quality of life' of people residing in villages.

This year, the theme of the summit is "India-Korea: Scaling up the Special Strategic Relationship through Trade and Investments".

"India aspires not only conventional infrastructure but also rural infrastructure so that the quality of life of those people can improve effectively. Infrastructure has been on the center-stage as far as our priorities are concerned," Jaitley said in his address.

The agenda of the summit focused on specific sectors where new and immediate opportunities exist for Korean and Indian companies such as Infrastructure, ICT, Power, Smart Cities, Manufacturing and other strategic areas of collaborations.

Over 200 business delegates including top executives of some leading Korean business conglomerates and Government officials are participating in the Summit. India and Korea are the third and fourth largest economies in Asia.

[India-Korea bound by 'Buddhist traditions': Modi]

Speaking at the event earlier, PM Modi had said that "India is now ready for business", and assured his support to the Korean investors. Emphasising that Korea has given exemplary products to the world, Modi admired the way Korea created and sustained a global brand. Modi said that his government has created a stable business environment, which offers a lot of potential for huge investment.

OneIndia News

