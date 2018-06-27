Important update on SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card

There is an important update regarding the SSC CHSL 2017. The Staff Selection Commission has come out with the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier II admit cards. Those who qualify will have to appear for the exam in the month of July. Candidates may download admit cards from regional SSC websites.

After downloading, candidates must go through instructions very carefully. The exam result for SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 exam result was declared on June 15. As many as 4,8404 candidates qualified for the exam.

The tier 2 exam is going to be held on July 15. This exam will be descriptive and will be pen-paper based. It will carry 100 marks and will be of 60 minutes duration, which will also check candidate's writing skills. The paper will have essay-writing of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of around 150-200 words. The passing mark in Ties II exam will be 33.

How to download the admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on download link for SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit card

Enter required details

Click on submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

