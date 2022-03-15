YouTube
    'Important step towards strengthening education': Tejasvi Surya hails HC verdict on hijab

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 15: Welcoming The Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it an "important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students."

    Important step towards strengthening education: Tejasvi Surya hails HC verdict on hijab

    Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said "I welcome the judgment of the Karnataka High Court; it's a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community."

    "A section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education and modernity... going in appeal is people's right & they may do so, however... it's necessary for all parties to follow the order of the court, both in letter and spirit," he added.

    The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

    The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.

    "We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi who headed the full bench of the High Court said reading out portion of the order.

    The other two judges in the panel were Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi. The bench also maintained that the government has power to issue impugned government order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.

    Read the full High Court order here:

    Download File Download

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:56 [IST]
