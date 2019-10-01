  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Important days and dates of October 2019: Here's the list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, October 01: Important days and dates in October 2019's complete list are given here. Every month has some important days. Important days and dates in September 2019 list comprise of National days, International Days, festivals and United Nations Days, among others. All these days have national or international importance.

    Some of the main Indian festivals include Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Pongal and Bhai Duj.

    Important days and dates of September 2019: Heres the list

    Here is the list of important days in October 2019:

    October 1: International Coffee Day/World Vegetarian Day

    October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/International Day of Non-Violence

    October 3: German Unity Day

    October 4: World Animal Welfare Day

    October 5: World Teachers' Day

    October 6: Durgashtami/German-American Day

    October 7: World Habitat Day

    October 8: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami/Indian Air Force Day

    October 9: World Postal Day or World Post Office Day

    October 10: World Mental Health Day

    October 11: International Girl Child Day

    October 14: World Standards Day

    October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day/Global Handwashing Day/World White Cane Day/World Students' Day

    October 16: World Food Day

    October 17: Karva Chauth/International Poverty Eradication Day

    October 23: Mole Day

    October 24: United Nations Day/World Development Information Day

    October 25: Dhanteras

    October 27: Deepavali

    October 28: Govardhan Puja

    October 29: Bhai Duj

    October 30: World Thrift Day

    October 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day

    More OCTOBER News

    Read more about:

    october holidays festivals

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 4:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue