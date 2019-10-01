Important days and dates of October 2019: Here's the list

New Delhi, October 01: Important days and dates in October 2019's complete list are given here. Every month has some important days. Important days and dates in September 2019 list comprise of National days, International Days, festivals and United Nations Days, among others. All these days have national or international importance.

Some of the main Indian festivals include Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Pongal and Bhai Duj.

Here is the list of important days in October 2019:

October 1: International Coffee Day/World Vegetarian Day

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/International Day of Non-Violence

October 3: German Unity Day

October 4: World Animal Welfare Day

October 5: World Teachers' Day

October 6: Durgashtami/German-American Day

October 7: World Habitat Day

October 8: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami/Indian Air Force Day

October 9: World Postal Day or World Post Office Day

October 10: World Mental Health Day

October 11: International Girl Child Day

October 14: World Standards Day

October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day/Global Handwashing Day/World White Cane Day/World Students' Day

October 16: World Food Day

October 17: Karva Chauth/International Poverty Eradication Day

October 23: Mole Day

October 24: United Nations Day/World Development Information Day

October 25: Dhanteras

October 27: Deepavali

October 28: Govardhan Puja

October 29: Bhai Duj

October 30: World Thrift Day

October 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day