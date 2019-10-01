Important days and dates of October 2019: Here's the list
New Delhi, October 01: Important days and dates in October 2019's complete list are given here. Every month has some important days. Important days and dates in September 2019 list comprise of National days, International Days, festivals and United Nations Days, among others. All these days have national or international importance.
Some of the main Indian festivals include Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Pongal and Bhai Duj.
Here is the list of important days in October 2019:
October 1: International Coffee Day/World Vegetarian Day
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/International Day of Non-Violence
October 3: German Unity Day
October 4: World Animal Welfare Day
October 5: World Teachers' Day
October 6: Durgashtami/German-American Day
October 7: World Habitat Day
October 8: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami/Indian Air Force Day
October 9: World Postal Day or World Post Office Day
October 10: World Mental Health Day
October 11: International Girl Child Day
October 14: World Standards Day
October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day/Global Handwashing Day/World White Cane Day/World Students' Day
October 16: World Food Day
October 17: Karva Chauth/International Poverty Eradication Day
October 23: Mole Day
October 24: United Nations Day/World Development Information Day
October 25: Dhanteras
October 27: Deepavali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Duj
October 30: World Thrift Day
October 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day