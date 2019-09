Important Days and Dates in September 2019; Both official and unofficial days

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 01: Important days and dates in September 2019's complete list are given here. Every month has some important days. Important days and dates in September 2019 list comprise of National days, International Days, festivals and United Nations Days, among others. All these days have national or international importance.

While September 05 is observed as Teachers' Day in India, September 15 is dedicated to the Engineers. September 8 is International Literacy Day while September 14 is Hindi Day. There could be some unofficial days also which means that it may not be recognised by the United Nations or any country.

The list here is not exhaustive, but we have tried our best to include as many prominent days as possible in the following list.

Important days and dates in September 2019:

September 1 : Beginning of National Nutrition Week

September 2 : Victory over Japan Day (USA)

September 2 : Coconut Day

September 3 : Skyscraper Day

September 5 : International Day of Charity

September 5 : Teachers' Day (India)

September 6 : Defense Day

September 7 : Brazilian Independence Day

September 7 : World Forgiveness Day

September 8 : International Literacy Day

September 8 : World Physical Therapy Day

September 10 : World Suicide Prevention Day

September 11 : Patriot Day

September 14 : Onam (Kerala, India)

September 14 : Hindi Day or Hindi Divas

September 14 : World First Aid Day

September 15 : Engineer's Day (India)

September 15 : International Day of Democracy

September 16 : Malaysia Day

September 16 : World Ozone Day

September 19 : International Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 21 : International Day of Peace

September 21 : World Alzheimer's Day

September 22 : Rose Day (Welfare of cancer patients)

September 22 : World Rivers Day (Fourth Sunday of September)

September 25 : Social Justice Day

September 26 : European Day of Languages

September 26 : Day of the Deaf

September 26 : World Contraception Day

September 26 : World Maritime Day

September 27 : World Tourism Day

September 28 : World Rabies Day

September 29 : World Heart Day

September 30 : International Translation Day

[Important days and dates in August 2019]

[Important days and dates of July 2019: Official and unofficial]