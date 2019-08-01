Important days and dates in August 2019

New Delhi, Aug 01: Here are important days in August 2019 that you must know of. Every month has some important days. Either the festivals or United Nations Days to honour something, all these days have national or international importance.

While August 1st is Yorkshire Day , August 6 is Hiroshima Day. There also some unofficial days. The list here is not exhaustive, but we tried our best to get as many prominent days as possible in the list.

Important days and dates in August 2019:

August 4: Friendship Day

August 1 : Yorkshire Day

August 6 : Hiroshima Day

August 08: World Senior Citizen's Day

August 9 : Quit India Movement Day

August 9 : Nagasaki Day

August 12 : International Youth Day

August 13 : International Lefthanders Day

August 14 : Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

August 15: India Independence Day

August 15 : National day of mourning (Bangladesh)

August 15 (UK) : Victory over Japan Day

August 15 : Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

August 16 : Bennington Battle Day

August 17 : Indonesian Independence Day

August 18: International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

August 19 : World Photography Day

August 20 : World Mosquito Day

August 20 : Sadbhavna Divas

August 20 : Indian Akshay Urja Day

August 23 : International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

August 23 : European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

August 26 : Women's Equality Day

August 29 : National Sports Day

August 30 : Small Industry Day

August 31 : Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)