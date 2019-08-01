  • search
    Important days and dates in August 2019

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Here are important days in August 2019 that you must know of. Every month has some important days. Either the festivals or United Nations Days to honour something, all these days have national or international importance.

    While August 1st is Yorkshire Day , August 6 is Hiroshima Day. There also some unofficial days. The list here is not exhaustive, but we tried our best to get as many prominent days as possible in the list.

    Important days and dates in August 2019:

    • August 1 : Yorkshire Day
    • August 4: Friendship Day
    • August 6 : Hiroshima Day
    • August 8: World Senior Citizen's Day
    • August 9 : Quit India Movement Day
    • August 9 : Nagasaki Day
    • August 12 : International Youth Day
    • August 13 : International Lefthanders Day
    • August 14 : Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)
    • August 15: India Independence Day
    • August 15 : National day of mourning (Bangladesh)
    • August 15 (UK) : Victory over Japan Day
    • August 15 : Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary
    • August 16 : Bennington Battle Day
    • August 17 : Indonesian Independence Day
    • August 18: International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
    • August 19 : World Photography Day
    • August 20 : World Mosquito Day
    • August 20 : Sadbhavna Divas
    • August 20 : Indian Akshay Urja Day
    • August 23 : International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
    • August 23 : European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism
    • August 26 : Women's Equality Day
    • August 29 : National Sports Day
    • August 30 : Small Industry Day
    • August 31 : Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)

