  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Import substitution to duty hikes: India plans to hit China hard on economic front

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Hitting China economically is a top priority for India. The Indian government is readying several moves to hit China on the economic front and these include import substitution to duty hikes.

    The government is now in the process of shortlisting several items for import substitution.

    Import substitution to duty hikes: India plans to hit China hard on economic front
    Representational Image

    These items could include toys from China and electronic goods. This also gels well with India's new strategy of self reliance, officials tell OneIndia.

    India-China hold Major General level talks for over 6 hours

      India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News

      The move also comes in the wake of the violent skirmish that took place in the Galwan Valley in which 20 soldiers were martyred.

      New Delhi is also thinking of an import hike on 100 major imports from China. On Tuesday, the Department of Telecommunications had told BSNL not to use China-based firms' equipment in its network. The Railways on Thursday cancelled a China firm's contract.

      On the cancellation, the Railways said that this was because of the inability of the company to complete the project. However, it came close on the heels of the Galwan Valley clash.

      In 2016, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, a company of the Indian Railways had asked the company to build freight corridors. The Chinese company National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Limited was awarded a Rs 471 crore contract.

      India confirms Jaishankar’s participation in trilateral with China and Russia

      India's major imports from China include electrical machinery, organic chemicals, fertilisers, nuclear reactors, chemical products, iron and steel and auto components. In 2018-19, 60 per cent of Indian's total of electrical machinery came from China. Fertilisers and organic chemical imports stood at 60 per cent, while in the case of plastic it was 82 per cent.

      More INDO CHINA News

      Read more about:

      indo china

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue