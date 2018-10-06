Imphal arms haul case: NIA takes up probe

Imphal, Oct 6: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into an arms case reported from Imphal in Manipur.

On May 21 2018, on the basis of information received regarding concealment of huge quantities of arms and ammunition in a particular house at Mantripukhri Lamlongei area, a search was conducted by Manipur Police in the suspected house and one suspect, namely, Valley Chithung, wife of Honpam Chithung was detained.

On her disclosure about concealment of ammunition and other articles, Police team recovered four numbers of gelatine rods, four numbers of cordite wire, thirteen detonators, one AK-47 magazine, two 9 mm magazines, twenty-nine AK series ammunition, Myanmar and Philippines currencies etc.

Earlier, husband of the accused, namely Honpam Chithung was arrested by Ukhrul Police on the same day along with huge quantities of arms and ammunition. The accused disclosed before Ukhrul Police that a cache of arms and ammunition was stored at his rented house at Mantripukhri.