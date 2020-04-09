  • search
    Immunity boosting diet: Here’s what is being served at coronavirus quarantine centres in AP

    By PTI
    Amaravati, Apr 9: Inmates of various COVID-19 quarantine centres in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh were on Thursday treated to dry fruits, fruits and eggs to "boost immunity."

    Dry fruits, eggs on menu for inmates of coronavirus quarantine centres in AP

    Cashewnuts, almonds, dates, pistachios, banana and oranges were part of the menu, along with a boiled egg, to each of the inmates.

    "This is an optimal diet prescribed by most experts to boost the immune system of the occupants. It helps those in quarantine stay healthy," a government release said. The items were served to inmates at quarantine centres in Nuzividu and Vijayawada revenue divisions in Krishna district.

    On the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, all other quarantine centres across the states have been asked to follow the same menu, the release added.

    Migrant workers, homeless people and the underprivileged, who were the worst affected due to the ongoing lockdown, were being served eggs, dal, chickpeas apart from rice and vegetables at the relief centres to make them healthier, the release said.

    coronavirus andhra pradesh

