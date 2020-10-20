IMD warns of more heavy rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka today

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Oct 20: The weather department on Tuesday predicted more heavy rainfall in Telangana and Karnataka as the two states continue to reel under flood fury caused by incessant rains.

    Heavy rainfall and flood-like situation that has been triggered due to a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal have wreaked havoc in both states.

    The IMD, Hyderabad in its weather forecast said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    "Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," it said.

    In Karnataka, a similar prediction has been made by the IMD, Bengaluru, which said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on Tuesday.

    "Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka," the IMD said.

      As many as 70 people lost their lives in Telangana in rain-related incidents during the past week - 33 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas and 37 in other districts.

      Since Sunday night, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in some places.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
