IMD warns of heavy to heavy rain in Mumbai for the next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 08: Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday, which led to water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city.

The city recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 pm. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall was received in the Chembur and Govandi areas, leading to water-logging in surrounding areas.

The Met department on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 29-degree Celsius and 25-degree Celsius respectively, with a possibility of overcast skies.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas," said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has predicted a cloudy weather for this period.

Meanwhile, trains ran on time on the Main and Western lines of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Saturday, with no untoward incident being reported.

Traffic on western, southern, northern and eastern suburbs of Mumbai remained normal on Saturday with no report of any congestion, according to Mumbai Traffic Police officials.