  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD warns of heavy rains at few places in Mumbai, North Gujarat

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: The Met department has forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

    IMD warns of heavy rains at few places in Mumbai, North Gujarat
    Pedestrians try to cross a waterlogged street during heavy monsoon rain at Kings Circle, in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    The districts where high-intensity showers are predicted on Monday are Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik, and those with forecast of heavy rains are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Jalna. Heavy rainfall is categorised as more than 64.5 mm rains in 24 hours.

    Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, orange alert issued

    Meanwhile, Gujarat needs to brace for every heavy rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan and heavy rains for Sabarkantha and Mehsana too.

    A warning has also been issued to fishermen against venturing into the seat till August 1. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather too has in its forecast said that light to moderate rain will continue in several places in the state in the next 24 hours. Explaining the reason for the same it said the presence of a strong surge along the coast and presence of cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat has led to an increase in moisture levels over the state.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains mumbai indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue