IMD warns of heavy rains at few places in Mumbai, North Gujarat

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 29: The Met department has forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

The districts where high-intensity showers are predicted on Monday are Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik, and those with forecast of heavy rains are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Jalna. Heavy rainfall is categorised as more than 64.5 mm rains in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Gujarat needs to brace for every heavy rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan and heavy rains for Sabarkantha and Mehsana too.

A warning has also been issued to fishermen against venturing into the seat till August 1. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather too has in its forecast said that light to moderate rain will continue in several places in the state in the next 24 hours. Explaining the reason for the same it said the presence of a strong surge along the coast and presence of cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat has led to an increase in moisture levels over the state.