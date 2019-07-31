  • search
    Mumbai, July 31: The month of July has been a rainy one for the city of Mumbai nd its adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department predicted that the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

    The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

    IMD warns of Heavy rain in Mumbai for next 48 hours

    In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla during the next three hours, added IMD.

    Heavy rains likely over Gujarat, Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours

    Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.

    Delhi, on the other hand, is bracing for another spell of rains, which will reduce rainfall deficiency and keep the mercury within comfortable levels, the weather department said on Tuesday.

    The India Metereological Department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Delhi on Thursday.

    Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
