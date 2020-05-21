IMD used latest technology to give accurate forecast on Cyclone Amphan: DG M Mohapatra

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: The India Meteorological Department used all the latest information available to give an accurate prediction on cyclone Amphan, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Thursday.

He said the IMD gave accurate forecast on the cyclone's track, its intensity, storm surge, landfall time and weather associated with it. Mohapatra said the extremely severe cyclonic storm weakened and moved to Bangladesh at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is currently no impact of the cyclone in West Bengal and it will help the rescue and relief work, he said. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression, Mohapatra added.

Amphan had intensified into a super cyclonic storm, but weakened marginally before battering West Bengal on Wednesday.

At least 12 people were killed and thousands were left homeless in the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.