  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, dip in temperature predicted

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Delhi people woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday bringing a respite from hot weather conditions as the mercury slipped a few notches after heavy rains and strong winds on Monday.

    The capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad observed rain and thundershower yesterday after a prolonged dry spell.

    IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, dip in temperature predicted
    Representational Image

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain is in store for Delhi today. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

    According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low-pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

    3 digit rains likely to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP and Northeast

    "The shift has impacted rains upto Nagaland. Delhi can expect more rain on Tuesday as well," the official said. Till Sunday, Delhi's rainfall deficit was 91%. After Monday's rainfall, it came down to around 73%.

    Meanwhile, rainfall activity over Bihar has decreased and is likely to decrease further during next 2-3 days.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    imd rains new delhi mercury

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue