IMD says monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 03: India Meteorological Department has said that monsoon is likely to withdraw from many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Under its influence, widespread rain and moderate thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during October 3 to 6 and over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on October 3 and 4, and Chhattisgarh during October 4 to 6.

Also, a widespread and heavy rain is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during October 3 to 6. All of northwest India is likely to record dry weather for the next 5 days, IMD said in its Saturday morning bulletin.

"Monsoon withdrawal cannot be declared from these regions until rain stops completely. The withdrawal parameters have to be met so it's difficult to say when the monsoon will withdraw completely," said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.