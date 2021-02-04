IMD reports rain in Delhi, its neighbouring areas today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 04: The national capital and its neighbouring areas received light rainfall on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin said that Delhi and the national capital region including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and other places "would continue" to get "'light to moderate intensity rain".

Thunderstorms are expected in Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Khatoli, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Gannaur, Nuh and Sohana. Dense fog has however not been reported, the IMD said. "Moderate fog was observed at isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the weather office said.

Farmers' protest takes political turn, Priyanka Gandhi en route to Rampur

The latest satellite and radar images of Delhi, Patiala and Mukteshwar show "persistence of convective clouds over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and western parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood areas." This will bring rain, hail and thunderstorm during February 3 - 6.

Several places in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Wednesday. Narkanda and Shimla received a fresh spell of snowfall. "Due to the Western Disturbance, slight snowfall was received. This weather condition will persist for two days. The temperature will rise from February 5," the local IMD official said.