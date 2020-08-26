IMD reports moderate to heavy rain in Delhi starting today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 26: The national capital on Wednesday is likely to expect another moderate to heavy rain spell. Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intense monsoon showers are expected in many parts of north-west India, including Delhi, between August 26 and 28.

On Wednesday morning, some parts of the city have already started experiencing light intermittent rain.

"The monsoon trough is shifting northwards and will stay very close to Delhi-NCR between August 25 and August 28. Under its influence, the convergence of lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will take place over north-west India. One or two spells of moderate rain accompanied thunderstorm is likely to hit Delhi between August 26 to August 28," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre said.

"As a result, widespread and very heavy rain is likely over north-west India till August 28," the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin.

"The monsoon is active and lying south of its normal position and is likely to remain active for the next two or three days," the IMD said. In addition, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28.