IMD predicts widespread rain, thunderstorms over northwest India this week

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 01: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from tonight. Under its influence, scattered rain/snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the hills during February 1 and 2.

Will Budget 2021 go beyond 'bahi-khata'? All eyes on Sitharaman's 'Economic Vaccine' coming on Monday

In quick succession, another WD is also likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 2 and plains of northwest India from February 3.

Due to the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread and moderate rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm and hail is likely over the Western Himalayan region during February 3 and 5.

Due to interaction of southwesterlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal, widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining Central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4.

Chhatrapti Shivaji was a 'Kannadiga', says Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol

Severe rains and thunderstorms are also expected over adjoining Central India during February 4 and 5 and over adjoining east India on February 6.

Dense to very dense fog was observed on Monday at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Visibility recorded at 5.30 am today was less than 26 m over Bareilly, Bahraich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur; less than 50 m at Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Agartala; less than 500 m at Palam and Safdarjung in Delhi.