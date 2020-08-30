IMD predicts light to moderate rains over Karnataka coastal districts

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Light to moderate rains are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka coastal districts in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

''Karnataka coastal districts are very likely to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall from Aug 30 to Sept 1 and widespread rainfall on 2nd, 3rd September. Bangalore city is very likely to experience rain on 30th & 31st August,'' CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

''Uttar Kannada, Udupi & Dakshin Kannada districts very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sept 2nd & 3rd for which yellow alert is issued. North interior Karnataka very likely to experience scattered rainfall from Aug 30th-Sept 1st,'' he also said.