IMD predicts heavy rains in South India, while North to witness heatwave again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there are favourable conditions for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal in the next two days.

A fresh spell of heatwave is likely over northwest and Central India from May 19 onwards, the IMD also said.

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon:

• The Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 11°N/90°E, Long Islands and 14.8°N/97.5°E. pic.twitter.com/MZVCyo1B9k — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2022

The IMD also said that moisture laden south west monsoon winds which is extremely crucial for the agriculture based economy of India has advanced towards the Andamans and Nicobar Islands. Further a good rainfall has been predicted during the four month long monsoon season this year.

 Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 days.

 Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal and adj central Bay of Bengal during next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2022

Due to strong cross equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels;

 Widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2022

• Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2022

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2 days, the IMD said.

Due to strong cross equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. Widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days, the IMD also tweeted.

