IMD predicts heavy rains in South India, while North to witness heatwave again
New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there are favourable conditions for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal in the next two days.
A fresh spell of heatwave is likely over northwest and Central India from May 19 onwards, the IMD also said.
The Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 11°N/90°E, Long Islands and 14.8°N/97.5°E.
The IMD also said that moisture laden south west monsoon winds which is extremely crucial for the agriculture based economy of India has advanced towards the Andamans and Nicobar Islands. Further a good rainfall has been predicted during the four month long monsoon season this year.
Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal and adj central Bay of Bengal during next 3 days.
Widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.
Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2 days, the IMD said.
Due to strong cross equatorial flow from Bay of Bengal to Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. Widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days, the IMD also tweeted.