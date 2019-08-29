IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. "Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kilometre per hour, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands", the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning.

"The cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persist. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood during next 12 hours," read the weather bulletin.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.