IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days

    New Delhi, June 28: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for next five days the Sub-Himalayan region and many Northeastern states.

    According to the latest prediction issued by the Met department, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa and Telangana.

    Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya and Vidarbha and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Madhya Maharashtra.

    Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest and West central Arabian Sea.

    The weather department has advised fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 16:11 [IST]
    X