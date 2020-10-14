With the Bangladesh link cropping up, is there more to the Hyderabad human trafficking case

IMD Issues yellow alert in Hyderabad; Deep depression moving towards Maharashtra

Hyderabad, Oct 14: A yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) has been issued for Wednesday by the India Meteorological Department as the deep depression was now moving towards Maharashtra. Heavy rains are expected in Vikarabad, Siddipet and Jagaon districts of Telangana.

At least 14 districts of Telangana have been affected, with several areas in Hyderabad being flooded and vehicles stuck due to waterlogged roads. Reports state that as many as 12 people have been killed in last 48 hours.

The heavy rainfall has been caused after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and damage across both the state and Telangana.

Telangana rains: 12 dead as Hyderabad continues to get heavy showers

At least 12 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area here on Tuesday due to heavy rains, police said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. PTI