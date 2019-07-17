  • search
    IMD issues red alert in Kerala, yellow alert in Karnataka's Kodogu district

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: With the weather office predicting extremely heavy rains in the coming days for Kerala, a red alert has been issued in the state's six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, from July 18.

    The red alert, denoting likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rain, has been issued in Idukki, Malappuram , Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on different days from July 18-20.

    Besides this, IMD said the sea along the Malabar Coast in Kerala is expected to be very rough. This corresponds with the strengthening of monsoon in Southern India.

    The state disaster management authority has issued red, yellow and orange alerts in various districts of the state. Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

    Meanwhile, in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, District Commissioner announces yellow alert (moderate rain) in Kodagu for the next 5 days. Moderate rain is expected in the district from 18-22 July.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
