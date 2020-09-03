IMD issues heavy rain warning for north-west India today

New Delhi, Sep 03: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that Heavy rainfall is likely in many parts of north-west India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The western end of the monsoon trough the line of low pressure is lying near normal position in Rajasthan's Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, a cyclonic circulation is lying over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and another cyclonic circulation is over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south of coastal Andhra Pradesh and north of Tamil Nadu's shoreline.

Widespread and heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely at many places over central, north-west and peninsular India because of these favourable conditions.

On Wednesday, the IMD said, "Due to interaction between lower-level easterly winds and mid-level westerly trough, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy precipitation and thunderstorm is very likely over north-west India and western Himalayan Region on Thursday."

The cyclonic circulations are likely to cause widespread and heavy rainfall over peninsular India for the next four-five days, including southern interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.