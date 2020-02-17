  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD issues heat warning for 6 districts of Kerala

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17: The India Meteorological department on Monday issued a heat warning for six districts, as some districts of 'God's own country' sweltering, the IMD said that the mercury level will rise by three degrees above normal.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 34.9 degree Celsius which is 2.2 degrees more than the normal 32.7 on Monday.

    On the other hand, Alappuzha recorded a maximum of 36.8 degree Celsius and Kottayam 37.8.

    While Kannur recorded 37.2 degree Celsius, Kozhikode showed 35.4 degree Celsius, as per the IMD.

    The IMD, in its official website, has issued a maximum temperature warning for the districts such as- Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

    According to the PTI, maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in these districts on February 17 and 18, the website read.

    The Labour department has already issued orders to reschedule working hours of those who work in open sunlight by allowing mandatory break times to prevent sunstroke.

    As per the direction it will be come into effect from February 11 to April 30.

    The State Disaster Management Authority has warned those exposed to sunlight, including construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic policemen, media reporters and traffic inspectors, to take adequate precaution during their duty hours, says a PTI report.

    More IMD News

    Read more about:

    imd

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 21:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X