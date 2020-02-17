IMD issues heat warning for 6 districts of Kerala

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17: The India Meteorological department on Monday issued a heat warning for six districts, as some districts of 'God's own country' sweltering, the IMD said that the mercury level will rise by three degrees above normal.

Reportedly, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 34.9 degree Celsius which is 2.2 degrees more than the normal 32.7 on Monday.

On the other hand, Alappuzha recorded a maximum of 36.8 degree Celsius and Kottayam 37.8.

While Kannur recorded 37.2 degree Celsius, Kozhikode showed 35.4 degree Celsius, as per the IMD.

The IMD, in its official website, has issued a maximum temperature warning for the districts such as- Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

According to the PTI, maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in these districts on February 17 and 18, the website read.

The Labour department has already issued orders to reschedule working hours of those who work in open sunlight by allowing mandatory break times to prevent sunstroke.

As per the direction it will be come into effect from February 11 to April 30.

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned those exposed to sunlight, including construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic policemen, media reporters and traffic inspectors, to take adequate precaution during their duty hours, says a PTI report.