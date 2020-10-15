IMD issues extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast

Mumbai rains: IMD warns of 'flooding'; Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in several parts of city

New Delhi, Oct 15: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, measuring more than 20 centimetres (cm), over Konkan, Goa, parts of coastal Karnataka, central Maharashtra and south Gujarat is expected on Thursday.

The depression over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra has moved west-north-westwards and has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over south-central Maharashtra.

According to IMD, the depression is likely to intensify following its merger with the Arabian Sea. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and emerge into east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast on Friday (October 16) morning.

The depression is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea off Maharashtra towards south Gujarat coasts.

It is also said that sea conditions would be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Friday and Sunday (October 16 to 18).

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from Friday onwards for the next three days.