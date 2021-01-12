IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today; Nagapattinam and Karaikal receive showers

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Jan 12: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall for several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially those that were recently hit by severe cyclone storm 'Nivar' in early December 2020.

In its recent bulletin, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu."

No lowering of guard by India, even as China withdraws 10,000 troops from depth areas

Tuesday's warning for Tamil Nadu (upto 8:30 hours of January 13) is 'heavy to very heavy rainfall and for Wednesday (upto 8:30 hours of January 14) 'heavy rain', the weather department said. After that as the current easterly wave will weaken, there will be no heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu from January 14.

"Very heavy rainfall has been reported at Atiramapattinam (13.5 cm). Heavy rainfall has been reported over Ariyalur (10 cm), Nagapattinam (8 cm) and Karaikal (6.3 cm) during early hours of January 11, and is expected to continue till 5:30 am on January 12. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Madurai, Theni, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.