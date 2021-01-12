YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today; Nagapattinam and Karaikal receive showers

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 12: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall for several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially those that were recently hit by severe cyclone storm 'Nivar' in early December 2020.

    rains

    In its recent bulletin, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu."

    No lowering of guard by India, even as China withdraws 10,000 troops from depth areas

    Tuesday's warning for Tamil Nadu (upto 8:30 hours of January 13) is 'heavy to very heavy rainfall and for Wednesday (upto 8:30 hours of January 14) 'heavy rain', the weather department said. After that as the current easterly wave will weaken, there will be no heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu from January 14.

    "Very heavy rainfall has been reported at Atiramapattinam (13.5 cm). Heavy rainfall has been reported over Ariyalur (10 cm), Nagapattinam (8 cm) and Karaikal (6.3 cm) during early hours of January 11, and is expected to continue till 5:30 am on January 12. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Madurai, Theni, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

    More HEAVY RAINFALL News

    Read more about:

    heavy rainfall tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X