    IMD forecasts heavy showers for Delhi-NCR, Kolkata in next 24 hours

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 18: The national capital and its surrounding areas woke up to a light to moderate rains on Sunday morning, providing some relief from the heat.

    The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 24°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach upto 32°C.

    IMD forecasts heavy showers for Delhi-NCR, Kolkata in next 24 hours

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of the national capital as well as other adjoining national capital region (NCR) in next 24 hours. As a result, the MeT department has also issued an orange alert, which means the authorities should prepare for neccessary action, in Delhi.

    Heavy rains likely in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala

    Kolkata on the other hand, life was thrown out of gear in most parts of the metropolis on Saturday, following torrential rain that led to water-logging in low-lying areas and snapped road links at several places.

    The city received 186.1 millimeters rainfall in the past 24 hours till around noon on Saturday, the regional meteorological centre in Kolkata said.

    The Met office had forecast heavy rain and the civic body found it tough to drain out rain water as the precipitation continued throughout the day.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
