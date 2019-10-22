  • search
    IMD downgrades weather warning in Kerala, red alert to remain in coastal Karnataka

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded its alert levels in several parts of Kerala and the lifted Red Alert from across the state.

    A red alert, however, has been issued for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An orange alert has also been issued for October 22 for 13 districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

    On Monday and disrupted the Ernakulam by-election, even as the Met Dept issued an orange alert for 12 districts and warned of more downpour.

    [Patna Rain updates: Sharp surge in Dengue cases as water levels recede]

    Many areas in Kochi city, including Ernakulam South, Panambilli Nagar and Ayyappankavu, were waterlogged. Three camps have been opened in Ernakulam district to relocate the people affected by rains.

    Train services via stations in Ernakulam have been affected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Railway officials said here on Monday.

    The South West Monsoon had made its footfall in Kerala on June 8, a week late, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

    Read more about:

    rain

