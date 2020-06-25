IMD declares onset of monsoon over Delhi

New Delhi, June 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur," he said.

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital.

Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.