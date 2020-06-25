  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD declares onset of monsoon over Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital.

    Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

    IMD declares onset of monsoon over Delhi
    Representational Image

    "The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur," he said.

      IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

      Cyclonic circulation in Odisha, 'very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days: IMD

      The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital.

      Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

      According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      india meteorological department monsoon new delhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue