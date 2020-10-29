Depression over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify during next 24 hours: IMD

IMD annonces southwest monsoon withdrawn and northeast monsoon has commenced

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 29: Monsoon withdrew from the country on Wednesday (October 28) after a delay of 13 days, as compared to October 15, its normal cut-off date. It can be seen that the country recorded 7 per cent of excess rainfall between October 1 and 28.

According to officials, there is a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, which led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to announce the withdrawal of monsoon.

Citizens can’t be hauled from one part of the country to another, let India remain free: SC

Though IMD had announced the end of monsoon season on September 30, rainfall continued even after the cut-off date.

The northeast monsoon, which triggers rainfall in south India, hit the extreme southern parts of the peninsula on Wednesday. A cyclonic circulation is lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast at lower levels of the troposphere.

Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Kerala, Mahe, TN and Puducherry during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur over southern Tamil Nadu on Thursday (October 29).

Dry weather condition is likely over the northwest, west, central and eastern India during the next four-five days.

"Monsoon withdrawal couldn't be announced earlier because widespread rainfall was reported from west, central and northeastern India in October. That has ceased now. Southwesterly wind has changed direction. Now, wind is blowing in the northeasterly direction," said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.