Imarti Devi, who came in light after Kamal Nath’s ‘Item’ remark, leads in MP Dabra Bypoll

Bhopal, Nov 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi has taken the lead in Dabra Assembly constituency. Dabra is a Scheduled Caste constituency.

By-polls in Dabra was conducted along with Bihar assembly election 2020.

Speaking on the early trends, Imarti Devi said, "It is understandable in the initial trend that BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh. I want to say that people have given a befitting reply to Kamal Nath for the abusive language that he used against me.

On ex-CM Kamal Nath's victory claim in Madhya Pradesh, she stated, "There is nothing wrong in making claims."

Addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi, as "Yeh kya item hai." The remark had triggered a political controversy and many had demnaded Nath's resignation.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in five seats, as per the early trends of counting at 10:45 am on Tuesday.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.