Imagine the anger if I’d fielded a terror accused: Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Apr 17: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP after the saffron party fielded Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

In reference to Sadhvi Pragya's move, Mufti asked what would happen if her party had fielded a terror accused in elections. The media would have gone berserk, she added.

"Imagine the anger if I'd field a terror accused. Channels would've gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent (sic)," the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

Also Read BJP 'creating fear psychosis' and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti has been leaving no stone unturned to hit out at the BJP ever since it walked out of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir last year, leading to the collapse of the state government. The state has been under President's/Governor's Rule since then.

On Wednesday, BJP announced that it has fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Sadhvi Pragya formally joined the BJP. Expressing her desire to contest against Digvijaya Singh, Sadhvi Pragya has said she is confident of winning the Bhopal seat and Singh is not a challenge for her because she is a nationalist while the Congress leader spews venom against the nation.