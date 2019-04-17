  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imagine the anger if I’d fielded a terror accused: Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 17: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP after the saffron party fielded Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    In reference to Sadhvi Pragya's move, Mufti asked what would happen if her party had fielded a terror accused in elections. The media would have gone berserk, she added.

    "Imagine the anger if I'd field a terror accused. Channels would've gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent (sic)," the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

    Also Read BJP 'creating fear psychosis' and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti

    Mufti has been leaving no stone unturned to hit out at the BJP ever since it walked out of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir last year, leading to the collapse of the state government. The state has been under President's/Governor's Rule since then.

    On Wednesday, BJP announced that it has fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

    Sadhvi Pragya formally joined the BJP. Expressing her desire to contest against Digvijaya Singh, Sadhvi Pragya has said she is confident of winning the Bhopal seat and Singh is not a challenge for her because she is a nationalist while the Congress leader spews venom against the nation.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti sadhvi pragya lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue