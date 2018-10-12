India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
‘Imagine being kicked in the nuts’: Twitter user explains why women are fuming at the moment

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: Two of the world's most prominent democracies - India and the US - are witnessing a common rage at the moment and it is about sexual exploitations of women. In both countries, the #MeToo Movement has gained steam of late, thanks to multi-accusations against men in some top posts -- be it in the government or judiciary.

    ‘Imagine being kicked in the nuts’: Twitter user explains why women are fuming at the moment

    The rage seen in both these countries is also intense and it is understandable. Though from the government's side, not much is seen to take action against the people against whom a lot of women have spoken about.

    But to educate the society, we had a Twitter user whose threads of post gave an easy explanation to make people understand the gravity of the situation. How do the women feel when they are made to face atrocious behaviour outside their home? Does trivialising the menace of sexual harassment help things?

    The user, Julius Ghost, takes up the responsibility to educate men about the seriousness of the issue and why women are so furious over it. He does a simple thing of replacing the women with men at the moments of pain and humiliation and we hope the brutal experiment works as a magic.

    Ghost says in the tweets that men would understand what women go through when they imagine getting kicked in the nuts by women, repeatedly, and constantly being told them to protect their sensitive parts. He also asks men to ponder how they would feel if the women constantly joked about kicking them in the nuts or if posters and advertisements are seen featuring men's groins, instead of their heads, hence commodifying them.

    Here are some of the tweets:

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
