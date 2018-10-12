‘Imagine being kicked in the nuts’: Twitter user explains why women are fuming at the moment

New Delhi, Oct 12: Two of the world's most prominent democracies - India and the US - are witnessing a common rage at the moment and it is about sexual exploitations of women. In both countries, the #MeToo Movement has gained steam of late, thanks to multi-accusations against men in some top posts -- be it in the government or judiciary.

Also Read | MeToo in India: Actor Rajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct, issues apology on Twitter

The rage seen in both these countries is also intense and it is understandable. Though from the government's side, not much is seen to take action against the people against whom a lot of women have spoken about.

But to educate the society, we had a Twitter user whose threads of post gave an easy explanation to make people understand the gravity of the situation. How do the women feel when they are made to face atrocious behaviour outside their home? Does trivialising the menace of sexual harassment help things?

The user, Julius Ghost, takes up the responsibility to educate men about the seriousness of the issue and why women are so furious over it. He does a simple thing of replacing the women with men at the moments of pain and humiliation and we hope the brutal experiment works as a magic.

Also Read | 'Toilet paper' sticking out of Trump's shoes leaves Twitter in splits

Ghost says in the tweets that men would understand what women go through when they imagine getting kicked in the nuts by women, repeatedly, and constantly being told them to protect their sensitive parts. He also asks men to ponder how they would feel if the women constantly joked about kicking them in the nuts or if posters and advertisements are seen featuring men's groins, instead of their heads, hence commodifying them.

Here are some of the tweets:

Hi, guys. Imagine if one day you got kicked in the nuts, really hard, on purpose.



You doubled over. Felt the pain. Nearly passed out. Nearly puked.



Then you got kicked again. And again. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine it happened to you when you were 12.

Imagine it was an 38 year old woman who did it.

Imagine it was your mother’s friend and business partner. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you told your parents and they didn’t believe you.

Imagine they never mentioned it again.

You learned to keep quiet about it.

You learned to be scared. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine that later your father explained that women just wanted to kick men in the nuts, so as a boy you had to be careful.



Imagine he had very detailed practical advice on this.



Imagine you started spending your life planning on avoiding being kicked in the nuts. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you became aware that women, including much older women—even elderly women—were always looking at your nuts. Women on the street would follow you. They’d tell you what a nice package you have. They’d tell you you’d be hot if you just showed off your nuts a little more. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you started wearing clothes to hide them. You bought uncomfortable protective gear.



All the posters and advertisements in all the magazines featured men’s crotches, though frequently not their heads.



Women’s feet were frequently featured in prominent juxtaposition. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine most of your friends all told you about getting kicked in the nuts.



Imagine none of them had ever told anybody else.



Imagine all the older girls at school would make jokes about kicking you in the nuts.



Imagine all the laughter. The jokes are all so funny.



Jokes. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you went to church and were told that God made girls to want your body, so you should protect your nuts at all costs.



Imagine the minister said it was your responsibility as a maturing boy not to do anything that would make girls think about kicking you in the nuts. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine you found a girlfriend, and you loved each other.



One night, you were fooling around and she kicked you as hard as she could in the nuts, and it all came rushing back.



Imagine she acted like obviously you wanted to be kicked in the nuts,mocked you for getting emotional. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine there were laws that said that if a wife kicked her husband in the nuts it wasn’t assault.



Imagine you heard about men with ruptured testicles who had to pay for their own forensic reports



Imagine you saw statistics showing only 1% of kickings resulted in conviction. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine a girl was caught kicking a boy repeatedly in the nuts while he was passed out drunk.



Imagine the judge let her off, because she was worried about the damage to the girl’s future prospects. She was a star swimmer with a scholarship.



Imagine this happened all the time. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine if one day men all started talking about how almost all of them had, at one point or another, been kicked in the nuts.



Imagine if women’s main concern was what false accusation might do to their reputations, and whether this new honesty might ruin the mystery of sex. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018

Imagine a woman ran for President.



Imagine audio came out of her bragging about making it a regular practice to kick men in the nuts without even introducing herself.



Imagine she lost no support for this. — Julius Ghost👻 (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018